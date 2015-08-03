where ya at
- NewsK Camp "Where Ya At (Freestyle)" VideoPremiere: K Camp shares the video for his freestyle over Future and Drake's "Where Ya At".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhere Ya AtChief Keef remixes Future and Drake's "Where Ya At." By Angus Walker
- Music VideosFuture Feat. Drake "Where Ya At" BTS VideoFuture takes us behind-the-scenes of the "Where Ya At" music video.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuture Provides Track-By-Track Commentary On "DS2" (Part 1)Future talks about the recording process of "Thought It Was A Drought," "I Serve The Base," and "Where Ya At".By Trevor Smith