where
- Music2019 BET Awards: The Comprehensive List Of Performers & PresentersThe list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder's "Catch A Body" Threat Prompts Investigation Ahead Of FightWill Deontay Wilder let off the buster cannon in fewer than 3 rounds against Dominic Breazeale?By Devin Ch
- SocietyEthiopian Airlines Flight Crashes Killing All 157 On BoardAn Ethiopian Airline flight was beset with tragedy early this morning close to Addis Adaba.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne, SZA & DMX Headline The 2019 Soundset FestivalRhymesayers pull out their pocketbooks for a 2019 Soundset festival lineup rich in options.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Likely To Serve Life Sentence In Prison "Not Designed For Humanity"El Chapo is likely headed to a Supermax prison where inmates sit in solitary confinement 23 hours a day.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Davis Opens Up NBA Trade List: Boston Celtics & "All 29 Other Teams" Can Get ItAnthony Davis dramatically changes his outlook ahead of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyle Kuzma Wins 2019 Rising Stars MVP Honors Over Ben Simmons & Jayson TatumKyle Kuzma leads the chorus of "U-S-A" chants on All-Star Weekend.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammys Producer Ken Ehrlich Deeply Hurt By Ariana Grande's Pointed AttackCould Grammy snubs have something to do with Ariana Grande's bitterness towards Ken Erlich?By Devin Ch
- MusicRich Homie Quan Is Ready To Set Rural Canada AblazeRich Homie Quan announces the Canadian Promo Tour of 2019.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan's Canceled Show: Video Of Instigator Toting AK47s Has SurfacedVideo of the man who threatened Lil Xan with gun violence has surfaced of him letting off AK47 rounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD & M.I.A. Spotted Together In London Studio SessionM.I.A. and Juice WRLD are cooking something up in the United Kingdom.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna's Hollywood Hills Mansion Broken Into For 2nd Time In 4 MonthsRihanna's home has become a hotspot for deviant activity.By Devin Ch
- SportsJimmy Butler Trade Saga: Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers Reportedly Very InterestedDan Gilbert is doing his best to move on from the LeBron breakup.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Is Building An NBA-Sized Basketball Court In His New Toronto PadDrake migrates back to the 6ix in time for NBA action.By Devin Ch