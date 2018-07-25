Western Conference
- BasketballLakers’ Marc Gasol On Losing Starting Job To Andre Drummond: "It’s A Hard Pill To Swallow"Gasol will be coming off the bench when Andre returns. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James Answers If 2019-20 Lakers Are An All-Time Great TeamThe Lakers have been phenomenal this season.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballLos Angeles Lakers Hit 10 Game Win Streak & Tie Franchise Best 17-2 StartLake Show in full effectBy Karlton Jahmal
- SportsStephen A. Smith Reveals His Wish For The Lakers & Clippers: WatchStephen A. wants what a lot of other fans want.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James' Lakers Vs. Kawhi Leonard's Clippers: Who's Better?The Lakers and the Clippers are set up to dominate the Western Conference.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Pelinka Thinks The Lakers Can Win A Title As Soon As Next YearThe Lakers have high hopes despite all the noise.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEnes Kanter Plays Through "Separated Shoulder" In Blazers' Quadruple-OT WinThe Nuggets' Nikola Jokic logged 65 minutes of playing time in the historic contest.By Devin Ch
- SportsSacramento Kings Officially Offer Luke Walton Head Coaching JobLuke Walton's reputation appears to be completely unaffected by the Lakers' dismal 2018-2019 season.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Says Lakers Need To "Decompress" During All-Star BreakThe Lakers are in deep trouble.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRajon Rondo Buzzer-Beater Propels Lakers To Win Over Celtics: WatchThe Lakers are trying to get into the playoffs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRajon Rondo To Return To Lakers Thursday, LeBron James Still OutThe Lakers will finally get some pieces back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Speaks On Pelicans Struggles, Says "Everyone Is Frustrated"It's been a rough season for the Pelicans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook "Progressing" But Not Yet Cleared For "Full Contact"Russell Westbrook is steady making progress towards a full recovery.By Devin Ch
- SportsNuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Says He Hopes To Be Ready For NBA Season OpenerMichael Porter Jr. says he's pain-free after 2nd back surgery By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Durant Bullies C.J. McCollum Into Submission On His Own Podcast"You know you guys aren't gonna win a championship."By Devin Ch