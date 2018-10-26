welterweight champ
- SportsJorge Masvidal Reacts After Losing to Kamaru Usman At UFC 251Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.ByAlexander Cole11.0K Views
- SportsJorge Masvidal & Kamaru Usman Reportedly Agree To FightJorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been embroiled in beef for a while now.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- SportsKevin Lee Prefers Kamaru Usman Fight To Conor McGregorLee wants his shot at the welterweight title.ByAlexander Cole1491 Views
- SportsTyron Woodley Is Confident He'll Get His Belt Back From Kamaru UsmanWoodley says he just had an off night.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SportsKamaru Usman & Colby Covington Almost Come To Blows In Las Vegas CasinoThe two fighters clearly have bad blood.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsTyrone Woodley Is Convinced Logan Paul Will Be A UFC Fighter One DayTyrone Woodley doesn't pull his punches.ByDevin Ch3.6K Views