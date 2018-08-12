weezy f baby
- Hip-Hop HistoryLil Wayne Wanted To Axe His Famous "F Is For Phenomenal" LyricLil Wayne wanted to change his iconic "Weezy F Baby and the F is for Phenomenal" lyric, says his longtime associate Cortez Bryant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's Former Lawyer Wants $20 Million Dollar Lawsuit TossedLil Wayne's ex-lawyer thinks there's no beef. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V:" Where Mischief & Maturity IntersectThe third stage of Lil Wayne's illustrious career has been set: from goon, to goonie, to gooniest."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne's "Carter V" Production Credits: Who Did What?The list of contributors on Lil Wayne's "Carter V" is a who's who of 21st Century hip-hop.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Calls Nicki Minaj's "Queen" "One Of The Best Albums Out There, Period."Weezy can't get enough of Barbie.By Brynjar Chapman