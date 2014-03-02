week of krit
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. "Cadillactica (Album Trailer)" Video"Cadillactica" is underway and Big K.R.I.T. teases us with the new video trailer for the album. Byhnhh146 Views
- SongsStepsListen to Big K.R.I.T.'s "Steps" with Big Sant & Smoke DZA.ByTrevor Smith125 Views
- NewsEgyptian CottonThe latest cut from Big K.R.I.T., "Egyptian Cotton", is available for download.ByRose Lilah187 Views
- NewsWolf On WallstreetBig K.R.I.T. is the "Wolf Of Wallstreet" on his latest leak.ByRose Lilah167 Views
- NewsLac LacBig K.R.I.T. is back with his third leak, "Lac Lac" featuring A$AP Ferg.ByRose Lilah283 Views
- NewsConscious Effort (Freestyle)Download the new leak from Big K.R.I.T. "Conscious Effort (Freestyle)."ByRose Lilah116 Views
- SongsNew AgendaCheck out Big K.R.I.T. and Rozay connect on "New Agenda."ByRose Lilah231 Views
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Ushers In The Week Of K.R.I.T. And Looks Forward To "Cadillactica"Big K.R.I.T. is back at it and begins to loosen his lips on his sophomore effort and will be releasing new music for seven days starting Monday in an effort called, "The Week Of K.R.I.T."Byhnhh8.0K Views