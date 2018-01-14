weak
- SportsStephen A. Smith Laces Into Jon Gruden For "Weak" Handling of Antonio BrownSmith isn't a fan of Brown's sudden reinstatement.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWale Buries 070 Shake After She Insults His Talent: "The Shade Is Noted, Queen."He reminds the "queen" to come correct.By Zaynab
- SportsKevin Durant Demanded Substitution After Dubbing The Wizards "Weak:" Watch“Sub me out. I don’t wanna play no more, man."By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Slams Justin Trudeau, Calls Him "Dishonest & Weak" Over G7 VerdictOtherwise, Trump forgot to wish Kanye West "Happy Birthday."By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Calls Those Who Keep Dragging Lil Peep "F**king Weak"XXXTentacion reacts to the continued Lil Peep hate online. By Matt F