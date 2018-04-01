WBO
- SportsTerence Crawford Hits Kell Brook With Masterful TKOTerence Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight title on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua & Andy Ruiz Rematch Has Been Scheduled This WinterJoshua was dropped in the seventh round last Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsTerence Crawford Says Amir Khan Took "Easy Way Out" After Low BlowCrawford wasn't feeling Khan for stopping the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko Starches Anthony Crolla With 4th Round KOVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is one step closer to unifying the lightweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Predicts December KO Of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Wants NextAnthony Joshua wants to duel with Deontay Wilder, but Tyson Fury is first in line.By Devin Ch
- SportsWilder Vs. Joshua Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Tilt Pegged For April 13Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping everything goes to plan.By Devin Ch
- SportsEleider Alvarez KO's Sergey Kovalev In Boxing's Upset Of The YearEleider Alvarez scored a 7th round knockout to win the WBO crown.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker To Unify Heavyweight TitlesAnthony Joshua earns a victory by unanimous decision.By Milca P.