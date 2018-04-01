wbc
- SportsManny Pacquiao Ends Keith Thurman's Undefeated Streak, Clinches WBC TitleManny Pacquiao put on a vintage performance before a packed crowd at MGM Grand.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Claps Back At Tyson Fury For "Suck My Nuts" CommentsWilder has had enough of Fury's snide comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Defeats Dominic Breazeale With Brutal First-Round KOWilder was not playing around. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDeontay Wilder's "Catch A Body" Threat Prompts Investigation Ahead Of FightWill Deontay Wilder let off the buster cannon in fewer than 3 rounds against Dominic Breazeale?By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Joshua Challenges Deontay Wilder To A Fight: "Come See Me"Joshua and Wilder have been going back and forth for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJermall Charlo Wants To Box Canelo Alvarez After Tonight's World Title BoutJermall & Jermell Charlo are identical twins both with World Title fights this evening.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Predicts December KO Of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Wants NextAnthony Joshua wants to duel with Deontay Wilder, but Tyson Fury is first in line.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Crashes Tyson Fury's Weigh-In, Screaming: "Bomb Squad!"Deontay Wilder confronts his English boxing nemesis during their pre-fight weigh-in.By Devin Ch
- SportsWilder Vs. Joshua Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Tilt Pegged For April 13Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping everything goes to plan.By Devin Ch
- SportsEleider Alvarez KO's Sergey Kovalev In Boxing's Upset Of The YearEleider Alvarez scored a 7th round knockout to win the WBO crown.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker To Unify Heavyweight TitlesAnthony Joshua earns a victory by unanimous decision.By Milca P.