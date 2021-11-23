Waukesha Christmas Parade
- CrimeGoFundMe Deletes $5Mil Fundraiser For Waukesha Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.: ReportBrooks has been charged with multiple counts of murder after police say he drove his SUV through a Christmas Parade. His bail was set at $5 million.By Erika Marie
- SportsJJ Watt Comes Through With Generous Offer For Waukesha VictimsJJ Watt continues to be one of the most charitable players in the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeWaukesha Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Jackson Sparks Dies From InjuriesThe young boy underwent brain surgery but sadly didn't survive. The five others who perished were all adults. Jackson's brother was also injured.By Erika Marie