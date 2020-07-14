Warzone
- GamingKevin Durant Gets Warzone OperatorKevin Durant is coming to Warzone 2.0By Ben Mock
- GamingYoung Thug, Gunna, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, & More Star In Epic "Call Of Duty" Trailer"Call Of Duty" just dropped a wild new trailer featuring Young Thug, Gunna, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Druski, Swae Lee, and more.By Alex Zidel
- GamingCall of Duty Renames Controversial "Border War" Skin In Modern WarfareInfinity Ward has renamed the controversial "Border War" skin with its latest Call of Duty patch.By Cole Blake