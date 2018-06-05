warner brothers
- SportsLeBron James' "Space Jam" Sequel Has An Insane Plot"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is about to be a wild ride.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJames Gunn Reveals Gay Velma Was Removed From "Scooby-Doo" FilmJames Gunn dropped a bombshell about Velma being gay in the 2002 live-action "Scooby-Doo" film. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Joker" Sequel Isn't In The Works Despite Previous ReportsThe possibility of a sequel is still up in the air of the Todd Phillips-directed "Joker."By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James Says "Space Jam 2" Will Begin Filming In The SummerLeBron has got fans excited with this announcement.By Alexander Cole
- LifeAva DuVernay Reportedly Inks $100M Deal With Warner Bros.Ava DuVernay makes a new play.By Milca P.
- MusicSaweetie's "ICY GRL" Earns Gold CertificationSaweetie continues her rise.By Milca P.
- MusicDonald Glover On Shortlist To Star As Willy Wonka In WB Reboot: ReportDonald Glover as Willy Wonka is the change we needed.By Aron A.