Walter Weekes
Pop Culture
Brittany Renner Confronts "Fresh & Fit" Hosts On DJ Akademiks' Podcast
Renner questioned Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes about them saying they "warn guys about girls" like her. Gaines answered, "You're not special."
By
Erika Marie
Jan 20, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE