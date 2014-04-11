walking legend
- Music2 Chainz Declares Himself A "Walking Legend"Based on his discography, 2 Chainz has deemed himself a walking legend.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFredo Santana "Fuck The Other Side" VideoCheck out Fredo Santana's "Fuck The Other Side" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFredo Santana "Who R You" VideoWatch Fredo Santana's video for "Who R You."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRiotHere goes a new collaboration from Fredo Santana x Childish Gambino, with Young Chop on the beat.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFredo Santana Reveals Tracklist And Cover Art For "Walking Legend"Fredo Santana shares the tracklist and artwork for his upcoming album "Walking Legend," which will feature Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Childish Gambino, Lil Reese, Tory Lanez and more.By Patrick Lyons
- SongsFuck The Other SideFredo Santana is saying "Fuck The Other Side" on his new record.By Trevor Smith