Walk of Shame
Gossip
Cam'Ron Reminds Himself Why He Doesn't Stay At Women's Home After Woman Hid His Clothes
Cam'Ron sound has always showcased the Harlem rap star as a ladies man with carefree raps and expensive taste.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
8 mins ago