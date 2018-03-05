vvs
- GramRowdy Rebel Hooks Up Bobby Shmurda With Glow-In-The-Dark NecklaceRowdy Rebel gifted Bobby Shmurda a crazy glow-in-the-dark necklace to celebrate his release from prison.By Cole Blake
- SongsKILLY & Houdini Team Up For A Flexers Anthem On "VV's"KILLY has been making waves over the past couple of years and this latest track is an expansion of his sound.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMikey100K Only Wants "VVS" For His BirthdayMikey100K comes through with a 2-song pack to end the year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Shows Off His Drip At Atlanta Hawks GameQuavo has some of the best jewelry in the game.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNav Hops Off The Learjet To Unload "Know Me"Nav sticks to tradition on "Know Me." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Shows Off His New Multicolor "Cotton Candy" ChainChris Brown's diamonds are dancing like Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Spends First Week "Quavo Huncho" Earnings On New Watch"Audemars splish, splish splash."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid & Famous Dex End Rich Forever Drama With VVS Watch GiftDexter is gonna have some very shiny wrists because of his Rich Forever boss.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlocBoy JB Cops Extravagant New VVS Grape ChainBlocBoy JB will be iced out everywhere he goes now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Cops $50K Set Of VVS-Encrusted GrillsTrippie Redd opts for a blue smile. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPries Is Back In Mixtape Mode With "Icee"Pries' "Icee" is just that.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosQuavo Features In German Rapper Ufo361's "VVS"Quavo and Ufo361 rap through floating VVS diamonds. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSmokepurpp Drops $1.5 Million On Various Pieces Of VVS JewelryAvianne & Co. made sure to keep Smokepurpp drippin’.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Returns To Society By Copping Some Flashy "DC" IceMeek Mill reps his "Dreamchasers" series with his brand new chain.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Flexes With $425K Around His NeckLil Uzi Vert spent nearly half a million dollars on a new chain.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Cashes Out On $300K Worth Of JewelryLil Pump announces "ESSKEETIT" video this week while showing off his new ice.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Flexes In His Return To InstagramRick Ross is seemingly healthy, ignoring reports and stunting on Instagram.By Alex Zidel