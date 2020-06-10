Voter Suppression
- SportsLeBron James Comments On MLB Taking All-Star Game From AtlantaMajor League Baseball is taking a stand against Georgia's new voting laws.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Partners With Dodgers Stadium To Create Polling LocationLeBron James and his "More Than A Vote" group wants to put a stop to voter suppression.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Calls Out Kentucky For Blatant Voter SuppressionLeBron James is getting real with his followers about the intense voter suppression going on throughout the United States.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Hops On Justin Bieber's Live To Show "Voter Suppression" In GeorgiaScooter Braun used Justin Bieber's Instagram Live to speak with a woman who said voting in Georgia today (June 9) has been a nightmare filled with problems.By Erika Marie