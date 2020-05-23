Video call
- LifeTay-K Appears In Good Spirits On Video Call From PrisonTay-K seemed to be in good spirits during a recent video called shared on social media.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGunna Speaks With His Godson On Video Call From Prison: WatchGunna looked to be in good spirits, despite the stressful situation he's been stuck in.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePresident Zelensky Wants To Tackle Space Projects With Elon Musk After The WarElon Musk previously vowed to defend the planet should Russia send the ISS hurtling toward us.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeSon Allegedly Murders Father While On Zoom Video CallA man murdered his father in Long Island while on a Zoom video call.By Cole Blake