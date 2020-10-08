Vice Presidential Debate
- GramLakeith Stanfield Reveals How Many Followers He Lost After Kamala Harris CommentsSome people took issue with the actor commenting on Harris's hair during the vice presidential debate.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTupac's Brother Blasts Trump Over "Disrespectful" Shot At Kamala HarrisMopreme Shakur says Trump's campaign was "clearly disrespectful" for leaving a ticket for Tupac at the Vice Presidential debate. By Aron A.
- PoliticsCardi B Wants To Fight Mike Pence & Susan Page After DebateCardi B wishes she could moderate a political debate, screaming at Susan Page and Mike Pence after last night's Vice-Presidential Debate.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMegan Thee Stallion "Disgusted" By Mike Pence's Breonna Taylor ResponseMegan Thee Stallion was appalled by Mike Pence's words about the Breonna Taylor case during the Vice-Presidential election.By Alex Zidel
- GramLakeith Stanfield Faces Backlash After Making Remark About Kamala Harris's HairThe actor was quickly accused of hating Black women, something that he fiercely denied.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKamala Harris & Mike Pence Square Off For V.P. Debate, Memes EnsueThe pair was socially distancing through plexiglass for their first debate of the 2020 Election season.By Erika Marie