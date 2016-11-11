Veterans Day
- PoliticsJoe Biden Calls Satchel Paige "The Great Negro" In Newest Slip UpJoe Biden called baseball legend Satchel Paige "the great negro" in his latest gaffe.By Cole Blake
- FoodChick-Fil-A & Chipotle Offering Free Food For Veteran's DayFree meals from a few of your favorite chains.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersThe Rock x Under Armour Introduce Veteran's Day Project Rock Collection"I created them to be one of the best training shoes you’ve ever worn."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJordan Brand Unveils Collection Of Veteran's Day PEsCamo kicks on the court this weekend.By Kyle Rooney