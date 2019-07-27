venice film festival
- Pop CultureBrendan Fraser Praises Obese People For Their Physical & Mental Strength After Starring In "The Whale""The Mummy" star plays a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky's latest flick, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Joker" Wins Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival"Joker" takes home the festival's top honor. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNate Parker Apologizes For His "Tone Deaf" Response To College Rape CaseNate Parker apologizes for his response to the suicide of his accuser.By Milca P.
- RelationshipsPete Davidson Supports New Girlfriend Margaret Qualley At Venice Film FestivalDavidson has found a new love interest.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Joker" Is Going To The Oscars According To Venice Film Festival DirectorOscar buzz.By Karlton Jahmal