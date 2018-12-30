vanjess
- Original ContentThe VanJess Break Up: What Happened?R&B duo VanJess has broken up, but one member will continue releasing new music under the name Amaka.By Paul Barnes
- NewsArin Ray Makes Triumphant Return On "Hello Poison" Ft. Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst & MoreThis is the first full album we've received from Ray since 2018's "Platinum Fire."By Erika Marie
- NewsGallant Shines On 8-Track EP "Neptune"Gallant's new EP contains features from Brandy, Arin Ray, and VanJess.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTOKiMONSTA Releases New Project "Oasis Nocturno" Ft. EARTHGANG, Jean Deaux & MoreTokimonsta unleashes her brand new project, "Oasis Nocturno."By Aron A.
- NewsKaytranada's Sophomore Effort "Bubba" Is The Perfect Kick-Back VibeThere are just as many features on the album as there are tracks.By Erika Marie
- SongsMasego Debuts New Ode With "Big Girls" TrackMasego previews new album.By Milca P.
- Original Content15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2019R&B artists you should be listening to in 2019.By Milca P.