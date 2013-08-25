valkyrie
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Deleted Scene Reveals Emotional Tribute To Dead HeroTake a knee.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Avengers Roster: A Pre "Endgame" GuideWe are in the Endgame now. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson Seemingly Confirms Her Appearance In "Avengers: Endgame"Valkyrie returns!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Toys Give New Look At Thanos, Armored Hulk, & MoreRonin and Valkyrie make apperances as well.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title & First Trailer Description Appears Online Before Being DeletedWe may have our "Avengers 4" title. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRusso Brothers Reveal Fate Of Marvel Characters Ahead Of "Avengers 4"Rumors-a-plenty straight from the source.By Devin Ch
- NewsValkyrie (Art Of War Remix)Dawn Richard teams up with JoJo & Deonte of MDMA for a new remix of 'Valkyrie' by Noisecastle III.By hnhh