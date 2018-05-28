Val Kilmer
- AnticsVal Kilmer Weighs In On That Batman-Catwoman ScenarioEveryone's being dragged into the ongoing Batman-Catwoman conversation -- even former Batman actor Val Kilmer. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Movies"Batman Forever" Has A Darker, 3 Hour Director's Cut According To Warner Bros.More Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones? Yes!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMiles Teller Joins Tom Cruise In "Top Gun: Maverick"Teller will play Goose's son. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentVal Kilmer Calls Anthony Bourdain "Selfish" For Committing Suicide"You left too soon. And I’m going to prove it..."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentVal Kilmer Set To Return As "Iceman" In "Top Gun 2" With Tom CruiseIceman and Maverick are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Recalls The Time Val Kilmer Saw Him NakedEminem had something to get off his chest.By Aron A.