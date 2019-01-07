v-day
- MusicRihanna's Valentine's Day Plans Will Thrill FansRihanna will be spending Valentine's Day hard at work in the studio, which means her ninth studio album may actually still be a thing.By Alex Zidel
- Antics50 Cent's Naturi Naughton Valentine's Day Meme Is Too Good50 Cent previously offended Naturi Naughton with a meme about her hairline but this Valentine's Day joke amused the actress.By Alex Zidel
- GramRihanna's Valentine's Day Lingerie Snap Is Jaw-DroppingRihanna shared a photo of herself in her Savage X Fenty lingerie on Instagram and it's one of her best ever.By Alex Zidel
- GramRihanna's Long Legs Glisten In Valentine's Day Lingerie PhotosRihanna is already peddling her Valentine's Day collection for Savage X Fenty.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Cozies Up With Blow-Up Doll In "Sex Shop Bloopers"Romantic Depot unveils the blooper reels from their Tekashi 6ix9ine ad campaign. By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Trolls Him With Valentine's Day "Rat" PostTekashi69's girlfriend Jade gets him good on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentValentine's Day Massacre: The All-Essential XXX-Rated PlaylistThese 8 essential tracks will put you in the endzone this Valentine's Day.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Xan Gets Freaky In New Song For Pornhub Album "Shake It"Lil Xan is back with a raunchy new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicValentine's Day: Cardi B, Young Thug & More Celebrate With Their LovesLove is in the air.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Clowns Kevin Hart Over Coupled-Up Underwear PhotoNick Cannon wants to know what the hell is going on in this picture.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Renews Lingerie Photo Spree As She Prepares For Valentine's DayRihanna knows how to boost her sales.By Alex Zidel