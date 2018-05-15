UTA
- MusicLil Wayne Signs New Deal & Announces New AlbumLil Wayne signs with UTA and announces his new album "I Am Not A Human Being III."By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Signs Worldwide Representation DealOffset will now be represented by UTA following his acting debut on NCIS: LA.By Aron A.
- TVWill Ferrell Officially Entering The Podcast WorldActor Will Ferrell will soon bring his humour to the podcast game.By Sandra E
- SportsLeBron James Comments On Rich Paul's Latest Power MoveLeBron always knew Rich Paul was a boss.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLondon On Da Track Signs With United Talent AgencyExpect to hear plenty more London On Da Track beats in the future.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicVic Mensa Signs With United Talent AgencyVic Mensa's profile expands.By Milca P.