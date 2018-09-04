upcoming projects
- NewsPeewee Longway Drops A Sensual One With "Bout It Bout It"HNHH PREMIERE: Peewee Longway is preparing for his upcoming project "State of the Art."By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Seemingly Reveals "Dummy Boy" Features: Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, & MoreTekashi 6ix9ine is promising that each song on the project is a hit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVince Staples Announces "Poppy Street Sinners" Days After "FM!" ReleaseIn other news, Vince Staples may be the worst babysitter ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMetro Boomin Shares Cover Art For "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"It looks like Metro Boomin's new project will blow your mind.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "A Love Letter To You 3" Release Date & TracklistJuice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and more will be featured.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Lean Announces New Project "Poison Ivy" With "Happy Feet" SingleYung Lean's new project "Poison Ivy" releases November 2.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Collaborative Mixtape With Chris BrownTory Lanez already has 7 or 8 songs completed with Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Announces Release Date & Cover Art For New EP "Suncity"Khalid's new EP "Suncity" will release on October 19.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Teases Upcoming Drake & Migos Collaborative MixtapeIt looks like Drake might be working on a new project with Migos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug & London On Da Track Are In Full "Barter 7" Mode"Barter 7" is arriving "in moments." By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Announces "Barter 7" Project"Barter 7" is apparently arriving "in moments."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Reveals Mac Miller's Last Words To Him Inspired Next Project's TitleLil Xan speaks on the last words Mac Miller ever told him and what he's naming his next project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKevin Gates Is Constantly "Adding Up" Money In New Single"Luca Brasi 3" arrives September 27.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKevin Gates Is Dealing With Heartbreak In "Luca Brasi 3" Track "Great Man"Kevin Gates lets us hear the first two tracks from "Luca Brasi 3."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Unveils Intricate Hand-Drawn Cover For "Young Sinatra 4"Logic's album cover is a "simple throwback to the beginning."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces New Project "Decided" Out This WeekNBA YoungBoy is ready to bless the people again.By Alex Zidel