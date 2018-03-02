units
- MusicYoung Thug's "Punk" Estimated To Debut With 85k–95k SalesInitial estimates for Young Thug's album sales for "Punk" are here.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Khaled Earns 3rd No. 1 Album With "Khaled Khaled"DJ Khaled's new album, "Khaled Khaled," landed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's First Week Sales Are In For His "7 EP"Lil Nas X places second in a close battle for Billboard supremacy.By Devin Ch
- MusicCoachella Grounds Break Into Flames, Fire Engines Save The NightA California fire breaks out on the Coachella grounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj May Be The First Female Rapper To Sell 100 Million UnitsMinaj is one million sales away from the record. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAnderson .Paak's "Oxnard" First Week Album Sales Score A Career Milestone"One in the hand, one in the bag bubblin'."By Zaynab
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" 1st Week Sales Projection Updated To 400K+Eminem has exceeded the projected total for "Kamikaze" in its first week.By Devin Ch
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Overtakes Drake For #1 On Billboard Albums ChartTravis Scott scores the 2nd largest debut in 2018 according to Billboard.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Goes Gold On First Day"Invasion Of Privacy" has gone Gold in under 24hrs.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Scores His First Hot 100 EntryJoey Bada$$ nabs his first Hot 100 entry off the strength of "Infinity (888)."By Devin Ch
- MusicMary J. Blige's Oscar Performance Of "Mighty River" Drives Streaming Traffic"Mighty River" grew in popularity thanks to Mary J. Blige's soulful performance. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKhalid's "Young, Dumb & Broke" Goes 3x PlatinumKhalid hits another major feat in his career.By Aron A.