Unarmed victims
- SocietyUnarmed Man Who Was Beaten By 6 Arizona Cops Speaks Out For First TimeRobert Johnson was beaten for not sitting down. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEric Garner's Death Still Being Reviewed By Top Justice Department OfficialsJustice officials doubts the officer will be indicted. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStephon Clark Was Unarmed & Shot 20 Times: His Family Wants JusticeStephon Clark was carrying a cell phone when police unloaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyUnarmed Black Man Stephon Clark Fatally Shot By Police In His BackyardSacramento resident Stephon Clark, unarmed, was fatally shot by police in his backyard.By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyStudy Shows Blacks More Likely Unarmed Than Whites In Police ShootingsThe study analyzed 991 deadly police shootings from 2015.By hnhh