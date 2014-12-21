tru jack city
- News2 Chainz Feat. Young Dolph, Cap 1 "Trap House Stalkin" VideoGo inside 2 Chainz's trap house in the video to "Trap House Stalkin". By Angus Walker
- NewsSkooly Feat. Short Dawg "Please Don't" VideoSkooly and Short Dawg link for the "Please Don't' video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsForeign"Foreign" is a highlight from 2 Chainz's "TRU Jack City" mixtape.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRoad DawgHNHH Premiere! 2 Chainz and producer DJ Spinz team up for "Road Dawg."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPlease Don'tHNHH Premieres the latest leak from "T.R.U. Jack City" with Skooly and Short Dawg.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrap House Stalkin'HNHH Premiere! 2 Chainz commences the "TRU Jack City" leaks with "Trap House Stalkin'."By Rose Lilah
- Mixtapes2 Chainz Dishes On "Tru Jack City" Mixtape2 Chainz reveals plans for his "Tru Jack City" compilation, which will showcase Atlanta's up-and-coming talent.By Trevor Smith