tripping
- SportsZion Williamson Hits Game Deciding Shot Over Rival North CarolinaThe Duke Blue Devils are off to the ACC semifinals after securing a 74-73 over UNC.By Devin Ch
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Reveals His Craziest Memory With XXXTentacionSki Mask speaks on XXXTentacion before explaining the lyrics to "Faucet Failure."By Alex Zidel
- NewsJacquees Remixes Ella Mai's "Trip"Is the Quemix better than the original?By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicA$AP Rocky Details How He & Skepta Tripped On LSD While Making "Praise The Lord"A$AP Rocky was tested by a psychedelics professor while creating "Testing."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Lil Pump Tripping Balls After Wisdom Teeth RemovalLil Pump is tweakin' more than usual. By Mitch Findlay