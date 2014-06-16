trigga
- Original ContentTrey Songz Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperEver wondered about Trey Songz's net worth? Well, prepare to be impressed! His thriving music career and entrepreneurial ventures have paved the way to a remarkable fortune.By Jake Skudder
- NewsTrey Songz & Dave East Embody The "RnB Thug" On "Rotation"Trey Songz & Dave East reunite for the melodic "Rotation."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTrey Songz Feat. Nicki Minaj "Touchin, Lovin" Video (Interactive)Trey Songz releases an interactive video for "Touchin, Lovin" with Nicki Minaj.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTrey Songz "What's Best For You" VideoTrey Songz shares the video for "What's Best For You."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNaNa (araabMUZIK Remix)Trey Songz' single "NaNa" receives a remix courtesy of araabMUZIK.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCharts Don’t Lie: July 13Weekly review of the Hip-Hop and R&B sales/charts.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFirst Week Sales Projections For Trey Songz' "Trigga" & Robin Thicke's "Paula" [Update: Official Numbers Are In]Trey Songz' should land himself a #1 spot on Billboard, while Robin Thicke isn't having such a great week.By Kevin Goddard
- ReviewsReview: Trey Songz's "Trigga"Trey Songz sixth album brings the hits but leaves the substance at home.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsForeign (Remix)Trey Songz recruits Justin Bieber for the remix of his song "Foreign."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSerialTrey Songz shares "Serial," a bonus track from his album "Trigga."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDead WrongListen to Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign's "Dead Wrong."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTrey Songz "Change Your Mind" VideoWatch the video for Trey Songz's "Change Your Mind."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosTrey Songz "Foreign" VideoTrey Songz drops an official music video for "Foreign."By Rose Lilah