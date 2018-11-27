Travis Ward
- MusicMeek Mill's Request Not To Be Deposed Countered By Shooting Victim's FamilyThey say they have every right to question the rapper.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMeek Mill Pleads With Judge To Not Be Questioned About Concert ShootingMeek Mill wants to avoid being grilled during the legal battle. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Concert Shooting Victims Families Demand $6M To Settle Lawsuits: ReportBoth families of the shooting victims will take $3M to settle the wrongful death lawsuits against Meek Mill.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Concert Shooting Victims' Families Asking For $6 Million SettlementTwo wrongful death lawsuits loom over Meek. By Karlton Jahmal