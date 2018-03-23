transparency
- SongsChris Brown Leaks Michael Jackson-Sampled Song, "Transparency" On IG: ListenBreezy hasn't been able to officially release the track due to issues with sample clearance.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKosine & Jeremih Lament About The Difficulties Of Relationships On "Transparency"Kosine and Jeremih just want a bit of "Transparency."By Alexander Cole
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Pens Heartfelt Thank You To The City Of Toronto"All I ever wanted to do was duplicate it 10x over just to show my appreciation."By Devin Ch
- SocietyNYPD Sued For Withholding Info On Donald Trump's Gun LicensesThe Daily Dot holding the NYPD accountable for holding up "Transparency of Government."By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Suspicious Of Government Spending, Diddy Co-SignsCardi B continues to speak on behalf of the everyday man or woman on the corner.By Devin Ch