trade talks
- SportsThe Pelicans Are Reportedly Discussing Trading Lonzo BallThe 23-year-old is in talks to possibly be traded to the Golden State Warriors along with JJ Redick. By Madusa S.
- SportsRussell Westbrook Trade Talks Ramp Up After Paul George Deal: ReportWestbrook could be on his way out of OKC by the end of the Summer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsToronto Raptors "Were In Talks" To Acquire Paul George & Russell WestbrookOKC coveted Pascal Siakam in trade talks before resorting to Clipper's package of 1st round picks.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Davis Trade Talks Called "Toxic" By Alvin GentryDavis is most likely on his way out of New Orleans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Prays For Markelle Fultz, But Is It Enough To Save His Spiraling Career?The curious case of a pseudo-religious rapper praying for an NBA talent hobbling on shaky ground.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohn Wall's Ludicrous Contract Is Scaring Away Potential Suitors: ReportThe Wizards might be in tough with John Wall.By Devin Ch
- SportsPat Riley Denies Calling 'Wolves Coach Tom Thibodeau A "Motherf*cker"Pat Riley and the Miami Heat set the record straight on the "Motherf*cker" bleeper.By Devin Ch
- SportsJimmy Butler Trade Saga: Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers Reportedly Very InterestedDan Gilbert is doing his best to move on from the LeBron breakup.By Devin Ch
- SportsJimmy Butler Skips Media Day, Likely Won't' Attend Opening Days Of 'Wolves CampThe Timberwolves are taking measures to keep Butler around long-term.By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers' Reps Say San Antonio "Shut The Door" On Kawhi Leonard Trade TalksThe Spurs dislike the way the Lakers conduct business.By Devin Ch