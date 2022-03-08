Toxic Chocolate
- Original ContentKali Is Rap's Next "It" GirlKali speaks on making "toxic hits," going on tour with Latto, women rappers out-performing the men, and much more for a special Women's History Month interview.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKali Adds BIA To "Eat It Up" From "Toxic Chocolate" ProjectKali's recently released project also hosts features from Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, Latto, and more.By Erika Marie
- NewsKali Brings Toxicity To The Forefront On New Project, "Toxic Chocolate"Kali is toxic as hell on her new project, "Toxic Chocolate."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKali Shares New Single "Standards" On International Women's DayKali's new project "Toxic Chocolate" drops this week.By Alex Zidel