- MusicDrake Tops The Beatles For 2nd Most Top 10 Finishes On Billboard's Hot 100Drake clinches his 35th Top 10 With "Money in the Grave."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Nas X Projected To Thwart Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber For #1 On "Hot 100""Old Town Road" is expected to retain top spot on Billboard's Top 100 for a 7th week running.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Nax X's "Old Town Road" Ruled "Not Country Enough" For Billboard's ChartsDoes "Old Town Road" deserve to get the boot from Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart?By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA Youngboy Has Been YouTube’s "Top Artist" In The USA For 101 WeeksNBA Youngboy is the King of YouTube in America, and he's done it with little to no help.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Confirms: "Going Bad" Music Video Is Up NextMeek Mill announces his intentions for the "Going Bag" video drop with Drake.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke Basketball Now Number One Team In The NCAAThe Blue Devils keep rising to the top.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" Outsells Travis Scott's "Astroworld" By 200 Units: Report6ix9ine is officially number one.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Celebrates Becoming The First "Female Rapper" To Top Spotify's Global 50Cardi B breaks another innumerable streaming record.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Is Expected To Challenge For #1 On Hot 100Experts are predicting well over 50 million streams.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"A Wrinkle In Time" & "Black Panther" Compete For Weekend Box Office WinThe two Disney films are in a race to reign supreme. By David Saric
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Maintains #1 On Billboard Hot 100 For A Sixth WeekDrake's "God's Plan" continues it's reign on top.By Aron A.