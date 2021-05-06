Top 10 Best Rappers
- MusicDrake & Kendrick Lamar Shouldn't Be In Top 10 Rappers List, Says Charlamagne Tha GodThe radio host said that it's still too early into their careers to rank them among hip-hop's most enduring legends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj, Eminem & More Included In Billboard's Top 10 Rappers Of All TimeJay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Drake were also included in the breakdown, which ends their ranking of the 50 best rappers ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConway Wants All The Smoke From Rappers Mad About B. Dot's Top 10 ListThe New York icon was included on the "Top 10 Rappers of 2021 (So Far)" list & has heard a few people are looking for a challenge.By Erika Marie
- MusicSwizz Beatz Seemingly Isn't A Fan Of The Game's Top 10 Rappers ListSwizz Beatz seemingly isn't feeling The Game's list of the top ten best rappers that are still alive.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Drops His "Top 10 Rappers Alive" List & Fans Are SurprisedThe Los Angeles icon shared his choices that include Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Lil Baby, and fans had quite a bit to say.By Erika Marie