Gunna Adds Roddy Ricch To "Too Easy" Remix With Future
Roddy Ricch steps into the ring for Gunna's "Too Easy" remix with Future.
By
Alex Zidel
Dec 03, 2021
Gunna & Future Announce New Single "Too Easy" Is Dropping Tonight
The YSL & Freebandz rappers are teaming up again.
By
Taylor McCloud
Sep 23, 2021
