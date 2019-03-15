Tony Ferguson
- SportsNate Diaz To Get New Opponent As Khamzat Chimaev Misses WeightKhamzat Chimaev was 7.5 pounds overweight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Divulges On The State Of Tony Ferguson's CareerTony Ferguson is set to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 274.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Ferguson Rips Khamzat Chimaev In Response On TwitterAfter Khamzat Chimaev claimed he represents USA better than Colby Covington, Tony Ferguson didn't hold back in his Twitter reply.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsJustin Gaethje Roasts Conor McGregor For Wanting His "Sloppy Seconds"Justin Gaethje is taking issue with who Conor McGregor wants to fight against.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Ferguson Dominated By Beneil Dariush, Loses Third-Straight FightTony Ferguson had a rough night against Beneil Dariush.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reveals 4 Potential Khabib OpponentsDana White is still holding out hope that Khabib comes back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Sends Vicious Threats At Justin GaethjeConor McGregor has a lot to get off his chest these days.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Upsets Tony Ferguson At UFC 249, Twitter ReactsJustin Gaethje pulled off the upset via technical knockout in the fifth round.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reveals When & Who Khabib Will Fight NextDana White wants fans to know that everything is going smoothly when it comes to Khabib.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Ferguson Laces Into Khabib And Tells Him To RetireTony Ferguson isn't too happy about Khabib's decision not to fight him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Unveils Ambitious UFC Return PlansDana White is planning on hosting three fight cards in the span of a week.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Reacts To Securing Tony Ferguson UFC 249 FightJustin Gaethje had a lot to say about taking this latest fight against Tony Ferguson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov's Replacement For UFC 249 RevealedKhabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Calls Out Khabib For Ducking Tony Ferguson FightConor McGregor seems to think it was too convenient for Khabib to be back home in Russia during the Coronavirus crisis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib & Tony Ferguson's UFC 249 Fight Receives Major SetbackKhabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is a fight that probably won't happen at this point.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Promises Khabib vs Tony Ferguson Will Happen In AprilUFC President Dana White says the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson title fight won't be moved from April 18th, “This fight’s going to happen."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Trashes Donald "Cowboy" CerroneUFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is finished, "I don't remember when he win."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUFC’s Tony Ferguson Reveals Gruesome Plans For Khabib NurmagomedovTony says he's already in Khabib's head...By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUFC's Tony Ferguson Shuts Down McGregor Fight: 'He's Trying To Fight Wahlberg'“He’s been fighting old men lately, he’s trying to fight Mark Wahlberg."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTony Ferguson's TKO Win Over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Divides Opinion In MMA WorldTony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone put it all on the line at UFC 238.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Ferguson's Wife's 911 Call Surfaces: "I Dont Want Cops To Get Injured"Cristina Ferguson's 911 audio surfaces.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTony Ferguson's Wife Issues Statement On Restraining OrderFerguson's wife files restraining order after multiple police visits to their home.By Kyle Rooney