Tom Hiddleston
- Pop CultureTom Hiddleston Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Loki" Star Worth?From Westminster to Asgard, an exploration of the man behind the God of Mischief's mask and his storied journeyBy Jake Skudder
- TVMarvel's "Loki" Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+It will be the first MCU Disney+ show to receive a second season.By EJ Panaligan
- Music"Loki" First Reactions Are PromisingEarly reviews for the first two episodes of Marvel's "Loki" bode well for the God Of Mischief's big small-screen debut. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTom Hiddleston's Audition Tape To Play "Thor" Proves He Was Rightfully Cast As LokiTom agrees Chris Hemsworth was the right actor for the role. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Loki" Series Lands "Rick & Morty" Veteran As ShowrunnerThe "Loki" series lands in capable, world-hopping hands. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLoki Was Under Thanos' Mind Control In The First "Avengers" FilmThat Mind Stone scepter is tricky. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTom Hiddleston Says He Was "Terrified" Making First "Avengers"Loki wasn't sure the MCU would work out. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Star Tom Hiddleston Responds To Loki Fake Death SpeculationIs Loki really dead?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLoki, Scarlet Witch, & More Marvel Heroes Will Get Shows On Disney Streaming ServiceMarvel keeps expanding. By Karlton Jahmal