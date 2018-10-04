Tints
- Music VideosAnderson .Paak Treats "Tints" With Vertical Video Shot By His SonSoul Rasheed takes center stage.By Milca P.
- MusicAnderson .Paak Makes "SNL" Debut With Performance Featuring Kendrick LamarKendrick Lamar joins Anderson .Paak for his "SNL" debut.By Milca P.
- MusicAnderson .Paak's Beats1 Show ".Paak House Radio" Debuts This WeekendApple nabs Anderson .Paak for their Beats1 programming.By Aron A.
- Music VideosAnderson .Paak & Kendrick Lamar's "Tints" Video Features Dr. Dre AppearanceAnderson .Paak & Kendrick Lamar's "Tints" is an Apple Music exclusive.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKendrick Lamar Guests On Anderson .Paak's New Single "Tints"Anderson .Paak has another one on his hands with the Kendrick Lamar-featuring "Tints."By Alex Zidel