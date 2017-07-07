Tim Hardaway Jr
- SportsJR Smith Reacts To Being Waived By The Cleveland CavaliersSmith is happy to be a free agent.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew York Knicks Roasted On Social Media For Kristaps Porzingis TradeIt just keeps on getting worse for the Knicks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwyane Wade's 16-Year-Son Is Balling Out Against NBA Players In Summer Pro-AmZaire Wade is fast becoming an NBA prospect.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Twitter Reacts To Knicks Offering Tim Hardaway Jr. $71MKnicks offer Tim Hardaway Jr. 4-year $71 million deal.By Kyle Rooney