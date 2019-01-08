Tigers
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Drafted First Overall By The JaguarsTrevor Lawrence was always destined to be the number one pick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Signs Endorsement Deal With AdidasTrevor Lawrence continues to make money moves.By Alexander Cole
- FootballOn-Field Brawl In Missouri-Florida Game Gets Three Players EjectedThis one got pretty ugly. By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsLil Pump Shaved His Eyebrows Because Of "Tiger King" Star Carole BaskinLil Pump suggested that he shaved his eyebrows off in honour of "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin's late husband, whom many believe was murdered by Carole.By Lynn S.
- TVBhagavan "Doc" Antle Speaks On "Tiger King" Doc Missteps, Says He's SingleBhagavan "Doc" Antle has become an overnight star thanks to the virality of the "Tiger King" documentary. By Rose Lilah
- TVShaq Claps Back At Critics After "Tiger King" AppearanceShaq is distancing himself from the legendary Joe Exotic following a cameo in Netflix's "Tiger King."By Alexander Cole
- TV"Tiger King" Stars Are Upset With Their Portrayal In Netflix Doc"Tiger King" documentary exposed big cat breeders and owners such as Carole Baskin and Doc Antle. They're none too happy about their portrayal in the documentary, though.By Rose Lilah
- TV"Tiger King" Joe Exotic Files $94 Million Lawsuit Against FedsNetflix's new docu-series "Tiger King" delivers us a new star, in the form of Joe Exotic, who is now filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service.By Rose Lilah
- SportsDonald Trump Likens LSU Tigers To The Military, Hilarity EnsuesWell, that was weird.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith Roasted After Predicting A Victory For ClemsonSmith got a taste of his own medicine.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClemson Tigers Sign Dabo Swinney To 10-Year, $93 Million ContractSwinney has won two National titles with the Tigers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClemson Throws Subtle Shade At Alabama With New Championship RingsClemson was sick of the media's love of Alabama.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Regrets Clemson Basketball Incident: "I Should Be Smarter"Lawrence knows he kind of messed up on that one. By Alexander Cole
- SportsDabo Swinney Thinks Zion Williamson Would Make A Good Football PlayerSwinney is a big fan of Zion's size.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Enjoyed Donald Trump's Fast Food BuffetThe Clemson quarterback hopes to be back soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClemson Destroys Alabama In College National Championship BlowoutClemson made history. By Karlton Jahmal