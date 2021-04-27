Tichina Arnold
- TVTisha Campbell Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Martin" Icon Worth?Delve into Tisha Campbell's illustrious career in entertainment, from her breakout roles to her ventures in music and business.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureCarl Anthony Payne II Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Martin" Icon Worth?Trace Carl Anthony Payne's diverse career from iconic sitcom roles to directorial ventures, culminating in an impressive net worth.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureTichina Arnold Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Delve into Tichina Arnold's multifaceted career, from iconic television roles to her ventures in music and business.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsTichina Arnold Finally Divorces Husband After 5 Year Dispute'Martin' star filed divorced her husband after his alleged sex tape leaked in 2016.By Ben de Lemos
- TV"Martin: The Reunion" Trailer Finds The Classic Comedy's Cast Coming Together After 30 YearsThe reunion is slated to air this month so check out the teaser that pays respect to the late-great Thomas "Tommy" Mikal Ford.By Erika Marie
- MusicAshanti Will Receive Star On Hollywood's Walk Of Fame Next WeekThe singer, producer, actress, and businesswoman will reportedly be joined by Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule. Congrats!By Erika Marie
- TVTichina Arnold Shuts Down "Martin" Reboot RumorsIt doesn't look like that reboot fans were hoping for is going to go down—but maybe a "rebirth" is possible.By Erika Marie