three pointers
- SportsReggie Miller Reacts To Steph Curry Passing Him On Three-Point ListSteph Curry is closing in on the all-time three-point record.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal Goes Off And Hits 260 Three-Pointers In 18 Minutes: WatchBeal has proven himself to be an effective scorer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Players "Ticked Off" By Kyle Korver TradeThe Cavs are giving their players every indication they are in "Tank Mode."By Devin Ch
- SportsKlay Thompson Breaks NBA Three-Point Record: ReportSteph Curry's record has been broken. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsKevin Durant Demanded Substitution After Dubbing The Wizards "Weak:" Watch“Sub me out. I don’t wanna play no more, man."By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Begins Oddly Timed Renovation Of His $23 Million LA CribCould it be an exit strategy?By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Flexes Improved Three-Pointer After Working With Notable Basketball TrainerDrake's basketball skills are getting better. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Shoots Multiple Airballs At Charity GameMeek Mill isn't as hot on the court as he is in the booth.By Aron A.