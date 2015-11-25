think it's a game
- NewsAtlanta Rapper Lil Bike Shows Off His Lifestyle On "Professional"Think It's A Game Records signee Lil Bike releases his new song and video "Professional".By Alex Zidel
- GramYFN Lucci Gets First 2021 Maybach SUV In The CountryYFN Lucci has himself a brand new 2021 Maybach SUV, which is the first of its kind in the U.S.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci and Reginae Carter Host Back To School Field Day In AtlantaThe young couple gives back to their community. By Milca P.
- MusicYFN Lucci: "I Hate This Label Sh-t"YFN Lucci is the latest to sound off on his thoughts towards record labels.By Alex Zidel
- SongsRich Homie Quan Snaps On "34""Rich As In Spirit" is on the way.By Milca P.
- Music VideosYFN Lucci, YFN Trae Pound, and YFN Kay Come Together for "All That"YFN reaches back into the archives.By Milca P.
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Rich Homie Quan?A few years ago, RHQ seemed poised for stardom. Then he almost entirely stopped releasing music.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicYFN Lucci Celebrates His Birthday In A Fiery WayYFN Lucci sure throws one hell of a birthday bash.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRich Homie Quan Never Stopped Going InRich Homie Quan talks "Back to the Basics," Young Thug, and his new Motown deal in an HNHH interview.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRich Homie Quan Countersued By Former LabelThey want to block Quan from signing with another label.By Danny Schwartz