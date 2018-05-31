the wrap
- Music50 Cent Told Eminem To Ignore Nick Cannon: "You Can't Argue With A Fool"He also called Cannon's diss record's "terrible."By Erika Marie
- MoviesJamie Foxx Drew Inspiration From Father's Jail Stint To Portray "Just Mercy" CharacterHe saw injustice first hand while growing up in Texas.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichael Jackson Accuser Says It's "Unfortunate" MTV Won't Change Name Of AwardThe "Vanguard Award" added Michael Jackson's name in 1991.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Reportedly Loses $20 Million Lawsuit To ViacomThe Game is back to square one in his sexual assault case against Priscilla Rainey.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Writer Stefani Robinson Resents Being Only Woman In Writer's RoomStefani Robinson calls for improvement, even on a TV show with a "progressive" ideals.By Devin Ch