the state vs. radric davis 2
- ReviewsReview: Gucci Mane’s "The State Vs. Radric Davis II""The State Vs. Radric Davis II" is a flawed yet fulfilling trap album from the iciest rapper, Gucci Mane.By Matt Aceto
- SongsFeetsThe 808 Mafia are recruited for another Gucci Mane record "Feets."By Rose Lilah
- SongsWish You Was MeCheck out Gucci Mane's new track "Wish You Was Me."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGucci Mane Reveals New Album Title, Cover Art & Release Date [Update: Tracklist & Album Snippets Revealed]Gucci Mane has revealed the details of his upcoming project, "The State Vs. Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings". By Trevor Smith