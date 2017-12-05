the Ranch
- EntertainmentDanny Masterson's Send-Off In Netflix's "The Ranch" Blasted By Rape AccusersMasterson is being dragged once again. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDanny Masterson's Ex-Girlfriend Claims He "Repeatedly Raped" HerFive women have now accused Danny Masterson of sexual assault. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Fires Executive Who Didn't Believe Danny Masterson’s Rape AccuserNetflix doesn't stand for others speaking out on behalf of the company. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Drops Danny Masterson From "The Ranch" Amid Rape AllegationsAnother Netflix series says goodbye to a lead character. By Chantilly Post